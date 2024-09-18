Three-day Christmas festival with ice rink to be staged in Boston

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A three-day Christmas festival featuring a synthetic ice rink is to be held in Boston in the run-up to this year’s Yuletide period, the borough council has announced.

The event will take place on the Bargate Green Car Park from Friday, November 29, to Sunday, December 1, with the council promising ‘attractions for the whole family to enjoy’.

“The highlight will be an ice-skating experience with a synthetic ice rink – new for 2024—alongside several traditional fairground rides, beautifully framed by the newly illuminated Christmas lights introduced in 2023,” a spokesman for the authority said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The ice rink will be open for skating throughout the festival.

A synthetic ice rink is expected to be a highlight of this year's Boston Christmas Festival. This picture shows such an attraction at Bishop Auckland.

The event will also feature a Christmas market, offering traditional food and drinks, such as mulled wine and bratwurst sausages, plus a hog roast, cakes and pastries, and other items.

The market will also include a selection of stalls selling Christmas gingerbread, handmade wooden pieces, jewellery, and Christmas ornaments and decorations, as well as pet items from The Little Blue Pupcakery.

In addition, there will be entertainment from community acts, local bands, talent shows, and more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coun Dale Broughton, portfolio holder for town centre including events at Boston Borough Council, said: "So many people we have talked to have expressed their support from the return of Boston Christmas in 2023.

“So for 2024 we needed to come back with something different and what better than an ice skating experience! Bringing three days of entertainment to our residents and visitors to start the festivities off for 2024 is a priority for us.”