Three men, including two from Boston, have been charged after a fight broke out at a Boston United football match.

Police arrested four men following a fight at a football match between Boston United and Kings Lynn Town. Image for illustration only.

The three men from Lincolnshire have been charged with public order offences after the incident at The Walks Stadium in Norfolk at the weekend.

A spokesperson for Norfolk Police said: “It happened during the second half of the match between King’s Lynn Town and Boston on Sunday 1 January when rival fans started fighting.

“Officers were deployed into the ground and arrested four men who were taken to King’s Lynn Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

“Nathan Stubley, 30 of Marshland Drive, Holbeach; Joseph Orrell, 32, of Mallow Gardens in Boston, and Gary Jaques, 31 of St Mary’s Way, Boston, have all been charged with threatening behaviour under the Public Order Act. All three have been released on conditional bail to appear at King’s Lynn Magistrates Court on 23 February.

“An 18-year-old man arrested in connection with the incident has been given a conditional caution for being drunk and disorderly.”

Boston United FC issued the following statement yesterday (Tuesday): “We can confirm that we are working with Lincolnshire Police in connection with the crowd disorder that took place at the New Year’s Day fixture at King’s Lynn Town.

“The vast majority of our 412 travelling supporters behaved impeccably, but a very small minority unfortunately did not.

“There is absolutely no place at all for violence at football matches, and the club takes a zero tolerance approach in such cases.

“The club will take appropriate action against the perpetrators having consulted with the Police and King’s Lynn Town.