Three hurt in collision on A1028 at Skendelby

Lincolnshire Police have confirmed three people were injured in an accident which closed the A1028 at Skendelby yesterday (Wednesday).
By Chrissie Redford
Published 25th Jan 2024, 17:51 GMT
Three people were hurt in collision on the A1028 at Skendelby.
Three people were hurt in collision on the A1028 at Skendelby.

The incident involved a car and a bin lorry and took place at about 8.30am.

Lincolnshire Police said the vehicles involved were a Vauxhall Corsa and a refuse lorry.

Police say the driver and two passengers of the car were taken to hospital, two of them by air ambulance, with injuries not thought to be life-threatening or life-changing.

Information hotline is 101, quoting incident 70 of 24 January.

