Three hurt in collision on A1028 at Skendelby
Lincolnshire Police have confirmed three people were injured in an accident which closed the A1028 at Skendelby yesterday (Wednesday).
The incident involved a car and a bin lorry and took place at about 8.30am.
Lincolnshire Police said the vehicles involved were a Vauxhall Corsa and a refuse lorry.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Police say the driver and two passengers of the car were taken to hospital, two of them by air ambulance, with injuries not thought to be life-threatening or life-changing.
Information hotline is 101, quoting incident 70 of 24 January.