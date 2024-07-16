Tickets go on sale for Belton House's magical new Christmas lights trail

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Tickets to Christmas at the National Trust’s beautiful Belton House in Lincolnshire are now on sale for its spectacular seasonal trail.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Open to visitors from Friday, November 22 to Wednesday, January 1, the immersive experience includes thousands of twinkling lights, colourful trees and larger-than-life illuminations.

Matthew Findlay, Head of UK Trails for Sony Music/Raymond Gubbay Ltd, said: “We were thrilled with the fantastic response from visitors who enjoyed the trail last Christmas and our planning and preparation for 2024 is already well underway. Look out for some sparkling new innovations and installations this year.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Created by award-winning, internationally acclaimed light trail producers and firmly positioned within the UK’s seasonal calendar, Christmas at Belton has everything you need for an unforgettable time with friends and family, including a magical glimpse of Father Christmas along the way.

Christmas Cathedral.

Discover a meadow of light stretching out into the distance, larger-than-life neon string flowers, candles floating high into the sky and battens of light that change colour in time to music.

Grab a seasonal snack from one of the hand-picked street food vendors who bring an indulgent twist to tempting treats on offer. Complete your walk under the stars with a festive *spiced winter warmer, *hot chocolate or *toasted marshmallow and share it with someone special (*separate charges apply).

There is limited capacity with timed entry. Plan now to secure the date and time of your choice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Christmas at Belton is brought to you by Sony Music Limited in partnership with the National Trust. The trail is created by Culture Creative.

Floating Candles

When: Open from 4.30pm, last entry 8pm and closes at 10pm.

Admission: Off-peak: Adult £15, Child £10, Family £47 (2 adults & 2 children). Standard: Adult £22.50, Child £16, Family £74. Peak: Adult £24, Child £18, Family £81. Free entry for carers and children aged 2 & under.

Parking £8 per car. Free for National Trust members when booked in advance.

Website: https://premier.ticketek.co.uk/shows/Show.aspx?sh=CBTRAIL24Address: Belton House, Grantham, Lincolnshire, NG32 2LW