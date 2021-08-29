Tour dedicated to helping people with persistent pain

A Flippin' Pain audience. EMN-210828-094752001

The Flippin’ Pain tour will be making stops in 10 locations in Lincolnshire across six days from Sunday, September 12.

Flippin’ Pain is a campaign designed to change the way society thinks about, talk about and treats persistent pain.

It is championed by community healthcare services provider Connect Health and is supported by NHS Lincolnshire Clinical Commissioning Groups.

The roadshow will take the form of a series of public engagement and educational events.

It will feature an interactive pop-up experience village, the ‘Brain Bus’, and a group of cyclists – including nationally renowned pain experts and those who live with pain – who plan to cover 250 miles over the six days to raise funds for UK-wide charity, Pain Concern.

Richard Pell, Flippin’ Pain director, said: “Understanding pain is important. How people think about their pain can change the way it feels and how they respond to it.

“Many long-held beliefs about pain are hugely out of step with modern scientific understanding. People deserve better. Many are suffering more than they should, losing control of their lives and their quality of life.

“I would urge people living with pain, their friends and family too, to engage with the campaign and do so with an open mind. Flipping your understanding of pain won’t take it all away overnight – but it can be transformative and has been the first step on the road to recovery for many.”

The Flippin’ Pain tour comes to The Hub, in Navigation Wharf, Sleaford, on Monday, September 13.