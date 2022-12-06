Destination Lincolnshire has unveiled plans to introduce a new gift card for the county’s visitor economy.

From left - Holly Christianson and Rebecca Johnson from Destination Lincolnshire

Leaders say the new gift card initiative will provide support for a range of tourism-focused businesses, including retail, leisure and hospitality, and power a circular visitor economy.

The not-for-profit Community Interest Company says the Lincolnshire Gift Card will launch in December as part of its mission to grow the economic value of the Visitor Economy. The Gift Card will be marketed through the tourism website VisitLincoln.com which reaches millions of holidaymakers and residents every year looking for memorable experiences and things to do.

Business partners of Destination Lincolnshire can be a part of the gift card initiative, including shops, restaurants, attractions and venues. The card will be available in both digital and physical versions.

Businesses are currently being onboarded to the gift card scheme, which works through the Mastercard system. There are no costs for businesses to accept the Lincolnshire Gift Card, and no additional equipment is required.

The gift card is the latest in a series of initiatives from Destination Lincolnshire designed to support business resilience and help those working in the visitor economy develop additional revenue streams. The Gift Card scheme is running alongside a business support programme being delivered by retail champion Clare Bailey.

Charlotte Goy, Chief Executive at Destination Lincolnshire said the new gift card will help to retain money in the county.

“The Lincolnshire Gift Card is something we’ve been looking to introduce for some time. The card itself is a fantastic way to support our visitor economy businesses across the county, and I’m really excited to see the diverse and exciting experiences that are being brought together and sold. Once loaded with funds the gift card can be used in countless businesses across the county, making it as easy as possible to experience the very best, award-winning businesses Lincolnshire has to offer. It’s a positive way to encourage residents and visitors to spend money locally as part of a day trip, special treat or holiday.”

Colin Munro, managing director of Miconex, said it could not be easier for businesses to register to accept the new gift card:

“It’s great to bring giftable experiences into Lincolnshire. Tourism, retail, hospitality and leisure were the industries hit the hardest by the pandemic. Even now, the economic climate remains difficult for businesses. Introducing its own county gift card is a way that Destination Lincolnshire can provide a tangible means of supporting economic recovery in the county, providing support for a wide range of sectors, and promoting Lincolnshire at a national, and even international level.”