Lincolnshire Police are at the scene of an accident on the A158.

There was more traffic disruption on the A158 this morning following a collision involving a tractor.

Witnesses reported a tractor had overturned and traffic was building up in the area where the road ‘rollercoasters’ heading towards Horncastle from Skegness. A witness also said police and an ambulance were on the scene.

So far Lincolnshire Police have confirmed there has been an incident on the A158 towards Horncastle.

A spokesperson said: “This is incident 141 of today, Monday, 13 May.

"We have been called to a single-vehicle collision involving a tractor on the A158 heading towards Horncastle.