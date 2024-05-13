TRAFFIC UPDATE: More disruption on A158 towards Horncastle
There was more traffic disruption on the A158 this morning following a collision involving a tractor.
Witnesses reported a tractor had overturned and traffic was building up in the area where the road ‘rollercoasters’ heading towards Horncastle from Skegness. A witness also said police and an ambulance were on the scene.
So far Lincolnshire Police have confirmed there has been an incident on the A158 towards Horncastle.
A spokesperson said: “This is incident 141 of today, Monday, 13 May.
"We have been called to a single-vehicle collision involving a tractor on the A158 heading towards Horncastle.
"Police are at the scene.”