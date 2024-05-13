TRAFFIC UPDATE: More disruption on A158 towards Horncastle

By Chrissie Redford
Published 13th May 2024, 13:26 BST
Lincolnshire Police are at the scene of an accident on the A158.Lincolnshire Police are at the scene of an accident on the A158.
There was more traffic disruption on the A158 this morning following a collision involving a tractor.

Witnesses reported a tractor had overturned and traffic was building up in the area where the road ‘rollercoasters’ heading towards Horncastle from Skegness. A witness also said police and an ambulance were on the scene.

So far Lincolnshire Police have confirmed there has been an incident on the A158 towards Horncastle.

A spokesperson said: “This is incident 141 of today, Monday, 13 May.

"We have been called to a single-vehicle collision involving a tractor on the A158 heading towards Horncastle.

"Police are at the scene.”

