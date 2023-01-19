A month-long highways project to improve a section of the A52 near Boston will see heavy lorries sent on a 45-mile diversion via Spilsby.

The night-time diversion work for HGVs.

Road reconstruction works to a section of the A52 Wainfleet Road in Boston will start in early March.

A half-mile stretch of the A52 from the Premier inn at Wainfleet Road to Wythes Lane in Boston is said by the county council to have been slowly deteriorating, so it will be fully rebuilt it to improve safety and usability of the road, but will require night-time closures of the road from 7pm to 6am on weekday evenings from Monday March 6 for four weeks.

Coun Richard Davies, executive member for highways, said: “This won’t be a small task. In fact, we’ll be using over 2,740 tonnes of tarmac and other road-building materials to rebuild this section of the A52.”

The diversion route for HGVs will be via the A16 to Partney, A158 to Skegness, A52 Roman Bank,A52 Wainfleet to Boston, and vice versa. The council said the diversion provides a safe route for HGVs, as country lane options are unsuitable for large vehicles. But drivers of smaller vehicles with local knowledge may use their own alternative route.

Coun Davies added: “Anytime we carry works like these out, some disruption is inevitable – but we'll be doing everything we can to keep this to an absolute minimum.

"This includes maintaining access for emergency vehicles during our working hours and carrying the works out as quickly and efficiently as possible.

