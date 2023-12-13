A bus boost for Sleaford with special 50p fares and extended town services

Bus users in Sleaford are getting a major boost thanks to a series of measures brought in to get people back on the local buses.

Sleafordian Coaches are putting on more frequent town services, extending to Greylees and dropping fares to 50p.

Officials are saying it is now time to ditch the car as Sleafordian customers can now get around on a special 50p fare.

The 50p fare will run until the end of March 2024.

They are also extending the Monday-to-Friday ‘Into Town’ services to 8pm. The service used to only run until 5pm, and buses are now going as far as Greylees.

On top of that, Into Town services are also now running every 30 minutes instead of the previous hourly schedule.

The service is supported by the county council. Coun Richard Davies, executive member for transport at Lincolnshire County Council, said: “This is terrific news for those wishing to travel in Sleaford and take advantage of the local bus service which we are supporting.

“The 50p fare is the first of its kind in our county and having it live now in Sleaford is a real bonus. Combine that with the extra run times now scheduled and what Sleafordian has done with our help is a really strong way to encourage people back onto the buses.

“I hope that this scheme is taken up with plenty more people using the buses to get into, and around, Sleaford.”

Anyone who wants to track their bus in real time (any bus in Lincolnshire including the Sleaford services) can use bustimes.org https://bustimes.org/map#15/52.995661/-0.409026