A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said: “We were called to a three-vehicle collision involving a lorry and two cars at Holdingham Roundabout at 6.55am.

"The road is partially blocked. Officers are currently at the scene and this incident is ongoing.”

According to AA traffic reports, there has been slow traffic in both directions passing the scene due to the partial blockage.