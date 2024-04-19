A15 at Sleaford partially blocked by collision

The A15 is said to have been partially blocked by a three-vehicle collision between Holdingham and the A153 Grantham Road junction this morning (Friday).
Andy Hubbert
By Andy Hubbert
Published 19th Apr 2024, 09:40 BST
Updated 19th Apr 2024, 11:18 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said: “We were called to a three-vehicle collision involving a lorry and two cars at Holdingham Roundabout at 6.55am.

"The road is partially blocked. Officers are currently at the scene and this incident is ongoing.”

According to AA traffic reports, there has been slow traffic in both directions passing the scene due to the partial blockage.

Traffic can still pass, according to the AA’s sensors.

Related topics:Traffic