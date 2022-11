The A15 between Holdingham Roundabout and Leasingham has been closed by police after a collision.

The road is coned off at the junction with Holdingham roundabout and emergency services are on the scene of a collision outside the petrol station at Holdingham on the A15 this morning (Sunday).

The road was still closed at 12noon with vehicles including a lorry possibly involved.

Lincolnshire Police have not yet released further details on the collision or for how long the road will be closed.