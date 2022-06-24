A153 between Billinghay and Tattershall to reopen on Saturday after repairs

The A153 between Tattershall and Billinghay is to reopen after emergency repairs.

The A153 between Tattershall and Billinghay is due to be usable again after an 11-day emergency road closure was brought in for essential bridge repair works.

Repairs and resurfacing works to the collapsing culvert were originally set to take place from April 11 until June 24 under traffic light control, but it was later discovered that more intensive work was needed at the centre of the bridge, meaning the road had to be completely closed for the last 11 days.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This was part of more permanent repairs made to the stretch of road after it partially collapsed and a sinkhole appeared in April 2020, prompting the need for an emergency road closure and repairs.

The county council now says the road closure will be lifted from 6am on Saturday. Some temporary traffic lights will remain at the site for a short period.

Karen Cassar, assistant director for highways, said: “When the need for the closure of the road was discovered, we had to move very quickly to ensure that bridge could be repaired.

“This resulted in an unavoidable closure of the road which is now at an end. Our work crews have been very busy with the job at hand and have managed to get it completed on time.