A153 closed after three-vehicle collision
Emergency services are at the scene of a three-vehicle collision on the A153 at Anwick.
According to Lincolnshire Police, the crash happened at about 11am at the junction of the A153 with Church Lane in Anwick.
They stated: “Emergency services are in attendance and the road has been closed.
“We are advising motorists to find alternative routes.”
Traffic is tailed back on the eastern side of the village.