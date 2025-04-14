A153 closed after three-vehicle collision

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Emergency services are at the scene of a three-vehicle collision on the A153 at Anwick.

According to Lincolnshire Police, the crash happened at about 11am at the junction of the A153 with Church Lane in Anwick.

They stated: “Emergency services are in attendance and the road has been closed.

“We are advising motorists to find alternative routes.”

Traffic is tailed back on the eastern side of the village.