A16 improvements 'step in right direction'

The A16.

Up to £20million of funding was allocated last year by the government for Lincolnshire County Council to relieve the congested route.

Feasibility studies have now been completed on the six projects, which includes upgrades to the Springfield and Greencell roundabouts, upgrades to congested junctions in Boston and Kirton, and cycle improvements.

Councillors have now been shown what the upgrades will look like.

Work is estimated to begin around March next year, although this could change.

It will be staggered over the following year and a half, with the major roundabout upgrades taking place at different times to avoid additional congestion.

Councillor Thomas Ashton told Lincolnshire County Council’s Highways and Transport Scrutiny Committee: “I hugely welcome all these schemes which fit together and work together.

“Springfield roundabout is a major snarl-up at times of the day for traffic trying to get through or past Spalding.

“Solving that is a huge step in the right direction for getting HGVs up to Boston and the industrial estate.

“Working together with the Greencell roundabout, it feels like a solution for Spalding and all that traffic coming up from the coast.”

The Springfield roundabout would mimic the spiral system on Lincoln’s new Riseholme Road roundabout, where a council officer says “congestion practically disappeared” after it was implemented.

The approved projects are:

Construction of a new free-flow lane on the A16 northbound at the Marsh Lane junction in Boston Widening and lengthening of the A16-Station Road junction at Kirton Widening of the junction at the A16-B1180 Greencell roundabout in Spalding Adding extra lanes to the A16-A151 Springfield roundabout at Spalding, and lengthening the A16 approaches/exits Cycle tracks on London Road, Boston, upgraded crossing over A16 and possible 20mph speed limit on Wyberton Low Road Cycle tracks on A151 Camel Gate junction, Spalding, and improved connections to Springfield outlet The A16 is a key route for the food industry, and is frequently used by HGVs.