The A17 has been closed by police in both directions at Swineshead Bridge due to a serious collision.

Lincolnshire Police reported the incident at about 9am, saying that the A17 is blocked in both directions and at the junction with the A1121 The Boardsides.

There is no information about how many vehicles are involved.

They added: “Please avoid the area for the next few hours. We will update when we have further information.”