Police say the A17 is closed between Sleaford and Brant Broughton.

Lincolnshire Police reported that the incident involving the truck on the A17 just before midday today (Tuesday) at Brant Broughton.

They said the road closure is in place from the Brant Broughton turn off to Holdingham roundabout, also closed at Byards Leap and Leadenham bypass.

They said it would be closed until further notice.