The busy A17 has reopened after an incident reported earlier this afternoon (Wednesday).

Lincolnshire Police have reopened

Lincolnshire Police had reported at 12.30pm that the A17 had been closed in both directions following a collision near Heckington.

A spokesman stated via social media: “Emergency services are on scene.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Diversions are being put in place, please avoid the area for the next few hours.”

They later explained that a car transporter had run off the road and needed to be recovered from the scene. No other vehicles were involved.

This caused a serious build up of traffic and congestion as vehicles found alternative routes.

Advertisement

Advertisement