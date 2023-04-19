Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
5 hours ago One of Britain’s last D-Day veterans Joe Cattini dies aged 100
29 minutes ago UK easyJet flight makes emergency landing in Germany
2 hours ago Pope’s gift to King Charles to be used at coronation - what is it?
3 hours ago Ofcom BGT complaints surge after man sets himself on fire
4 hours ago Security officers at Heathrow airport to walk out for further 8 days
4 hours ago Civil Service to vote on strike action over pay

A17 reopens after car transporter runs off road near Heckington

The busy A17 has reopened after an incident reported earlier this afternoon (Wednesday).

Andy Hubbert
By Andy Hubbert
Published 19th Apr 2023, 17:08 BST
Updated 19th Apr 2023, 17:16 BST
Lincolnshire Police have reopenedLincolnshire Police have reopened
Lincolnshire Police have reopened

Lincolnshire Police had reported at 12.30pm that the A17 had been closed in both directions following a collision near Heckington.

A spokesman stated via social media: “Emergency services are on scene.

“Diversions are being put in place, please avoid the area for the next few hours.”

Most Popular

They later explained that a car transporter had run off the road and needed to be recovered from the scene. No other vehicles were involved.

This caused a serious build up of traffic and congestion as vehicles found alternative routes.

Then at 3pm the police updated the situation saying that the road had been cleared and reopened.