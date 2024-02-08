A52 closed near Threekingham for much of the day due to overturned lorry

The A52 remains closed between Threekingham and Swaton due to an overturned lorry.

The road between Swaton and Threekingham has been blocked since the HGV ended up on its side shortly before 9am this morning.

At 12.30pm Lincolnshire Police updated: “The road remains blocked as the process to recover the lorry is ongoing. Pleased to report there were no serious injuries.”

Diversions are in place and police asked drivers to avoid the area.