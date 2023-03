Police have closed the road at the A15 / A52 roundabout between Osbournby and Folkingham after a lorry ran off the road.

Road closed.

According to Lincolnshire Police, this is a damage only collision and no-one has been hurt.

The road will be closed while recovery takes place.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area.

The incident was reported via the force’s Twitter feed at 9.24am.