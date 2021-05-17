Additional A46 Dunholme / Welton night closures needed

The new A46 roundabout being constructed at Welton/Dunholme EMN-210517-162235001

Coun Richard Davies, executive member for highways, said: “Due to the cold, wet weather we had during our initial set of planned night works earlier this month, our contractor Eurovia wasn’t able to lay all of the final road surfacing near the new A46 Dunholme/Welton roundabout.

“As a result, a week of night-time closures will be in place from Monday May 24.”

The following roads will be closed for up to seven evenings, 7pm to 6am, starting Monday May 24:

A46 from Deepdale Lane Nettleham to Lincoln Road Dunholme • Diversion via A46 Nettleham Roundabout / A15 Riseholme Roundabout / A15-A1500 Showground Roundabout / A15-A631 Roundabout (Caenby Corner) / and either the A631 or A1103 back to the A46, and vice versa

Lincoln Road, Welton, from its junction with Honeyholes Lane to the new roundabout • Diversion via Honeyholes Lane / right onto Ryland Road / right onto Lincoln Road, Dunholme. This then joins the main closure diversion on the A46 to get to Lincoln.

Horncastle Lane from the A15 to A46 (with access at A15 end) • Diversion via the A15-A1500 Showground Roundabout / A15 Riseholme Roundabout / A46 Nettleham Roundabout, and vice versa

Heath Lane to Scothern will remain closed

Coun Davies added: “We’re very close to having the new roundabout complete, with it set to open at the end of May.”

The new Dunholme/Welton roundabout is set to open during the week commencing May 31.

However, temporary traffic signals will be in place on the A46 for up to five days starting Monday June 7, 7.30am to 6pm, to safely install barriers near the garage and car dealership.

All traffic management will be removed from the roundabout once the barriers are fully installed.