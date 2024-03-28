Advance warning to motorists for roadworks planned near Billingborough
Lincolnshire County Highways officials have said work will begin on Tuesday April 9 on Folkingham Road, Billingborough.
Coun Richard Davies, executive member for highways and transport, said: “As part of our maintenance programme, we’re happy to be getting patching and repair works underway on Folkingham Road.
“These works will improve the consistency of the road surface, increase its durability and prepare it for further surface dressing improvements that are scheduled for this summer.”
The works will be on Folkingham Road, from Mareham Lane to Station Road and take up to 10 days.
Coun Davies added: “Due to the nature of these works a full road closure will be in place. It will unavoidably cause some disruption, but we’ll be doing our best to keep this to a minimum.”
“I’d like to thank everyone affected for their patience while we carry out these improvements.”
On Tuesday April 9 for two days the diversion route will be: A15 Bourne Road / High Street Rippingale / East Street / Station Street / B1177 Main Road / B1177 Millthorpe Road / B1177 Pointon Road / B1394 Swaton Lane / A52 Holland Road / A15 Bourne Road and vice versa.
From Thursday April 11 until the end of the project the diversion will be: Mareham Lane / A52 Holland Road / B1394 Swaton Lane / B1177 Billingborough Road and vice versa.
For up-to-date information about this and other roadworks, visit the highways website at www.lincolnshire.gov.uk/roadworks.