Appeal after cyclist injured in collision at Billinghay

Lincolnshire Police crash investigators are appealing for information after a male cyclist was injured in a serious collision on the A153 at Billinghay.
By Andy Hubbert
Published 7th Mar 2024, 16:49 GMT
A man on a blue tricycle is supposed to have been injured when he fell into a ditch on Tattershall Road in Billinghay. Photo: GoogleA man on a blue tricycle is supposed to have been injured when he fell into a ditch on Tattershall Road in Billinghay. Photo: Google
According to a police spokesman, a man riding a blue tricycle was injured in the incident yesterday (Wednesday, March 6) which saw his trike fall into a ditch at around 3.35pm on Tattershall Road.

Investigators are trying to identify the other vehicle involved and are appealing for any witnesses and/or dash cam footage of the incident.

They are particularly interested in anyone who has information about a vehicle towing a trailer in that area at that time.

If you have any information or think you can help in any way, contact [email protected] quoting incident number 269 of Wednesday, March 6.