A man on a blue tricycle is supposed to have been injured when he fell into a ditch on Tattershall Road in Billinghay. Photo: Google

According to a police spokesman, a man riding a blue tricycle was injured in the incident yesterday (Wednesday, March 6) which saw his trike fall into a ditch at around 3.35pm on Tattershall Road.

Investigators are trying to identify the other vehicle involved and are appealing for any witnesses and/or dash cam footage of the incident.

They are particularly interested in anyone who has information about a vehicle towing a trailer in that area at that time.