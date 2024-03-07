Appeal after cyclist injured in collision at Billinghay
According to a police spokesman, a man riding a blue tricycle was injured in the incident yesterday (Wednesday, March 6) which saw his trike fall into a ditch at around 3.35pm on Tattershall Road.
Investigators are trying to identify the other vehicle involved and are appealing for any witnesses and/or dash cam footage of the incident.
They are particularly interested in anyone who has information about a vehicle towing a trailer in that area at that time.
If you have any information or think you can help in any way, contact [email protected] quoting incident number 269 of Wednesday, March 6.