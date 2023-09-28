Police are appealing for witnesses following a reported hit and run incident in Boston.

A blue car is said to have collided with a cyclist but did not stop at the scene.

A police spokesman said it happened at around 2.40pm on Monday (September 25) in the area of Alban Retail Park, off Grantham Road.

The make and model of the vehicle is unknown.

“Several people helped the female cyclist but we do not currently have their details.

"The cyclist suffered minor injuries.

“If you spoke to the cyclist, saw the incident or have any other information, please get in touch,” they said.

Contact PC Ian Ruddock on 01205 312208 or email [email protected]