Appeal following three-vehicle collision on the A153 near Louth

Police are investigating after a seriously injured driver involved in a three vehicle collision south of Louth was airlifted to hospital.

According to officers the collision is said to have occurred on Monday afternoon (June 23) at 4.55pm on the A153 near Tathwell and close to the junction of New Lane.

A Lincolnshire Police spokesmen said the driver of a Vauxhall Corsa sustained serious injuries and was airlifted to hospital.

“The driver and passenger of a blue Nissan Qashqai sustained minor injuries and the driver and front seat passenger of a grey Suzuki Celerio also sustained injuries and remain in hospital.”

If you witnessed the collision or if you saw any of the vehicles immediately prior to the collision, or if you have dashcam footage, you are asked to get in touch.

Call 101 and quote incident number 364 of June 23 or email investigating officer PC Richard Precious [email protected].