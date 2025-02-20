Are Lincolnshire roads really the safest in the country?

Are Lincolnshire's roads safer? Photo: Lincs Police

Lincolnshire’s highways may not be as safe as statistics suggest, an expert says.

A recent study found that Lincolnshire was the least risky county to drive in the UK as it had the lowest number of dangerous driving convictions.

There were only nine reports in the year up to April 2024, of which two were connected to deaths or serious injuries, according to Home Office data.

However, that figure doesn’t show the true extent of potential hazards on the roads.

There were 53 fatalities on Lincolnshire roads in 2024, and another 378 people were seriously injured.

48 people died in both 2023 and 2022, and 40 the year before.

Simon Outen-Coe, the communications manager for Lincolnshire Road Safety Partnership, said: “You would be hard-pressed to say that Lincolnshire is the safest place to drive in the country.

“Although British roads are some of the best in the world, we are a large rural county with a lot of fast roads.

“It is difficult to draw conclusions from dangerous driving statistics, as it will depend on police policies and Crown Prosecution Service decisions.

“Lincolnshire sees the majority of serious accidents on its A roads in rural areas where high speeds are involved – 78 per cent in 2024.

“If two vehicles collide at 60mph, it’s going to be a grim outcome for both parties.

“Ultimately roads themselves aren’t dangerous – it’s how you drive on them.

“It’s important people drive to the conditions and are aware of their surroundings, the weather, and potential pedestrians.

“People underestimate how much attention is required to drive safely.”

2025 began with a tragic start after a seven-month-old baby boy died when a car left the A1 during icy conditions and collided with a tree.

National Highways has confirmed that the road was gritted at the time, and an investigation has begun into the accident.

Lincolnshire Police have additional advice on how to stay safe behind the wheel.