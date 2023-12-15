Works to rebuild sections of the B1202 near Boothby Graffoe will start next month.

A map marking the road closure on the B1202 and the two diversion routes.

Coun Richard Davies, executive member for highways, said: “There is a nearly two-mile stretch of the B1202 in Boothby Graffoe that is getting close to the end of its life, so we’ll be rebuilding this section of road early next year before it gets any worse.

“As part of these improvements, we’ll be using over 11,700 tonnes of tarmac and other road-building materials to carry this important project out.

“While on site, we’ll also be taking the opportunity to carry out other maintenance here, including some ironwork and kerb replacements.”

Scheduled to begin on Monday 29 January 29 it is expected to last for up to eight weeks.

There will be a daytime road closure from 8am to 6pm (weekdays only).

The works on the B1202 will stretch between the A15 and the A607, and between the A15 and Bloxholm Lane.

There will be a diiversion route via the A15 / B1178 / A607, and vice versa and a second diversion route via the A15 / B1178 / B1188 / B1202, and vice-versa.

Coun Davies added: “We'll be doing everything we can during the works to keep disruption to a minimum, including maintaining access for residents and emergency vehicles during our working hours.”