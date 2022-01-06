Boston-area road to be closed for drainage works to combat flooding

Motorists are being advised that a road near Boston is to be closed for three days while work takes place to combat flooding along its stretch.

By David Seymour
Thursday, 6th January 2022, 4:44 pm
Updated Thursday, 6th January 2022, 4:45 pm
Roadworks are planned for the Boston area. Library image.

The closure in Wythes Lane, Fishtoft, is due to take place on dates between Mondays, January 10 and 24.

Lincolnshire County Council in planning to install drainage on the lane near its junction with Priory Road.

The road has a history of flooding and temporary road closures as a result, a spokesman for the council said.

Emergency access will be maintained at all times and an alternative route will be signed.

