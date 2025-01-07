Boston road partially closed due to cable fault

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Motorists in Boston have been facing disruption today (Tuesday, January 7) due to a cable fault in part of the town.

A partial road closure is currently in place in Broadfield Street as National Grid carries out work in the area. It affects the section leading to Queen Street, George Street, and Liquorpond Street – traffic is still flowing towards Broadfield Lane and Peck Avenue.

The work is described by National Grid as an ‘urgent’ excavation to locate and repair a cable fault that has been causing outages in the area.

The end date for the closure is Monday (January 13), but National Grid says it will always re-open the road earlier if the fault is fixed ahead of schedule.

The partial road closure at the end of Broadfield Street, Boston.

A National Grid Electricity Distribution spokesman said: “We'd like to thank motorists in Boston for their patience as we undertake emergency repairs on Broadfield Street.

“Traffic management is in place as an excavation has been required to identify and fix the fault. We know there's never an ideal time for works like this, particularly at short notice, but they are essential in maintaining the reliability of electricity supply for homes and businesses in the local area.”