Boston road to be closed for two weeks for sewer connection works

Motorists are being advised that a section of road in Boston is to be closed for about two weeks while sewer connection works take place in the area.

By David Seymour
Thursday, 10th June 2021, 2:00 pm
Motorists are being told to be prepared for disruption from upcoming roadworks.

The closure is to take place in Fenside Road, near Hollydene Close.

It is due to begin on Monday, June 14.

During the works, traffic will be diverted along Washdyke Lane, Punchbowl Lane, and Langrick Road, or vice versa.

Access will be maintained to properties on the affected length of road.

The contractor behind the work is East Anglian Civils Ltd.

* The information for this story originally came from a public notice published in this newspaper. You can read more public notices in our classified section.