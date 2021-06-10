Boston road to be closed for two weeks for sewer connection works

Motorists are being told to be prepared for disruption from upcoming roadworks.

The closure is to take place in Fenside Road, near Hollydene Close.

It is due to begin on Monday, June 14.

During the works, traffic will be diverted along Washdyke Lane, Punchbowl Lane, and Langrick Road, or vice versa.

Access will be maintained to properties on the affected length of road.

The contractor behind the work is East Anglian Civils Ltd.