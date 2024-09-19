Boston road to be closed on three nights for repairs costing about £50,000

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A section of road in Boston is to be closed on three nights at the end of the month for repairs.

The work will take place in Tattershall Road, at both approaches to the level crossing.

The improvements – set to cost about £50,000 – are scheduled to begin on Thursday, September 26, and end on Monday, September 30, with no work at the weekend.

Work times on site will be from 7pm to 6am, subject to suitable weather.

A map illustrating the diversion.

A road closure is required for the duration of the works.

The signed diversion route will be: Tattershall Road/Rawsons Lane/the B1183 Horncastle Road/the A1137 Norfolk Street/Tattershall Road and vice versa.

Coun Richard Davies, executive member for Highways at Lincolnshire County Council, said: “We are able to have a crew work across three nights to repair the road surface at the approach to this junction.

“The improvement scheme will deliver a new road surface free from defects that will be smoother and safer to use for traffic on the local roads.

“Because of the nature of the work involved, and the close proximity to the live rail line, we cannot avoid a diversion being used. We will put one in place using like-for-like roads to ensure the safety of road users and our workers alike.”

Coun Davies added: “These works will cost around £50,000 to deliver and we will do everything possible to complete the scheme as quickly as possible so that everyone can get on with enjoying the improvement on the crossing approach.

“I would like to thank everyone affected for their patience and understanding whilst we are delivering this resurfacing programme.”