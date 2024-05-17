Boston Saturday bus services benefit from funding
and live on Freeview channel 276
P.C. Coaches are now operating the Boston to Lincoln Saturday service as part of the continuing public travel uplift put in place across the county.
The improvement means that getting between Boston, Coningsby, Tattershall, Woodhall Spa, Metheringham and Lincoln is now even easier on Saturdays.
Along with the enhanced Monday to Friday service operated by Brylaine Travel, bus users now have more regular links to both Lincoln and Boston and tourist attractions along the route.
With money made available from the Bus Service Improvement Plan via Lincolnshire County Council, the Saturday services are now in place and are able to be used with the £2 fare cap. Every single journey on the P.C. Coaches Saturday service will cost a maximum of £2.
Stephen Bryce, Managing Director at P.C. Coaches of Lincoln said: “It’s great for our company to be expanding our network further south in the county and into Boston.
“We are delighted to be working with our partners at Lincolnshire County Council to deliver this improved timetable on service 55 between Lincoln, Metheringham, Coningsby and Boston which now means that communities along this corridor now have a direct bus between Lincoln and Boston six days a week for the first time in over two years.
“We feel that this service has great potential for regular customers who use the bus to get to school, college or work, or to go shopping. It also will open up the chance to visit the many tourist attractions and places of interest along the route, too.
“With the £2 fare cap remaining in place for at least until the end of the year, we are hoping to attract new customers to the service, providing them with a great value day out.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.