Boston’s better bus bonanza as town bus service is expanded and improved

Launching the new expanded services by Brylaine buses in Boston Market Place. Pictured from left - David Walker - Brylaine operations controller, Michael Short - bus driver, Ben Spencer - bus driver, Coun Mike Brookes, Coun Paul Skinner, Coun Alison Austin, Coun Anto Dani. Photo: Phil Crow

Bus users in Boston can expect an improved summer of services thanks to enhanced services from Brylaine Travel.

The Boston Into Town and the Boston to Lincoln B5 buses are getting uplifts to make getting about easier this summer.

Customers for the Boston Into Town service can also make the most of operator Brylaine’s extended hours – now running from 7am to 7.30pm - while the Boston to Lincoln service is getting better connections, more journeys and an improved Saturday service.

The improvements are thanks to Bus Improvement Service Plan money made available by Lincolnshire County Council.

Coun Richard Davies, executive member for Transport at LCC said: “The support we have been able to provide to Brylaine for these services means a real increase for everyone who wants to get about on the bus a bit easier.

“We know how important services like the Boston Into Town and Boston to Lincoln are so to be able to be part of the uplift for the people of Boston and the other areas included is terrific. We are already seeing a big uptake in the numbers of people using buses again and I hope that this latest improvement is as well supported by as many people as possible.”

Marrianne Garbutt, Managing Director of Brylaine Travel, added: "Brylaine is exceptionally happy to be receiving BSIP support from Lincolnshire County Council for our local bus services, enabling us to deliver extended services on both Boston Town (B1A/B/C/D) and of course our flagship Boston - Lincoln - Boston (B5/B5A/B5X).

“The support has allowed us to implement more services between Boston and Lincoln including a new 6.15pm through to Woodhall Spa, and extra departures in the day from Lincoln.

“There are now later services departing from Lincoln with the 6.15pm through to Boston and the 7.15pm through to Coningsby.

“The benefit of the support means that we also deliver hourly services in each direction for all towns and villages along the route including: Coningsby, Tattershall, Woodhall Spa, Metheringham, Dunston, Nocton, Potterhanworth and Branston, whilst also serving both Lincoln County Hospital and Pilgrim Hospital in either direction.

“Boston Town B1A/B & B1C/D will operate from 7am to 7pm every 30 mins, enabling Bostonians the option of using the bus instead of the car. Town service tickets enable passengers to travel from one side of Boston to the other if used within 30 minutes of arriving at the Interchange, simply hop on the outbound.