The A157 is closed in both directions between Wragby and the B1225 Caistor High street after a road traffic collision near Hainton.

The A157 between Hainton and Burgh on Bain. Photo: Google Maps

Lincolnshire Police are currently on the scene on the A157, where the stretch of road between Hainton and Burgh on Bain is blocked in both directions by a collision, and you are asked to find alternative routes if possible.

A spokesmas for Lincolnshire Police said: “Thank you for your patience while we help those involved.”

Police are also appealing to motorists to please ensure you drive to the conditions of the road, due to icy and cold conditions.