Brylaine is to stop its Saturday bus service in Boston, Horncastle and Spilsby for three months

News

Brylaine Travel has said its Saturday services including those in Boston, Kirton and Fishtoft, will not operate between January 1 and March 31, 2022.

Their week day services and school services will not be affected.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a statement, managing director Marrianne Garbutt said: “It is with deep regret we inform our passengers, due to a significant reduction in driver numbers over the past four months within our team; combined with a critical shortage of PCV drivers in Lincolnshire, we will be unable operate our Saturday Bus Services from the 01/01/2022 - 31/03/2022

“This action has not been taken lightly and has taken a huge amount of soul searching from a local family business; but it is necessary to ensure Brylaine can fully operate all service between Monday-Friday. The days when we know buses are vital to the needs of the local communities we serve.

“Importantly, we want to ensure clarity and consistency for our passengers over the winter; so they feel confident being able to use Monday-Friday local bus services.

“This is to make certain all those who are vulnerable to the winter cold - are protected.

School services, school contracts and all Monday to Friday daily services will be unaffected by this change.

“There will be no changes on any Monday to Friday timetables.

Our hope is to reintroduce Saturday services again from 03/04/2022 and we are liaising closely with Lincolnshire County Council Transport Team on this timeframe.

“We sincerely hope this is a short-term measure, we accept and apologies that it will be inconvenient to many loyal, rural passengers.

“We instructed our intention to Lincolnshire County Council on Monday 7th December 2021 and requested their support to infill this Saturday reduction in our commercial services using their own Call Connect DRT and Transport Connect Companies.

“We hope to be able to inform passenger shortly of any alternative timetabled Saturday operations LCC are able put in place.”

The following Saturday timetables will be affected and will not operate.

* Boston Town IT1/5

* IC7 Skegness Boston

* B11 Spilsby - Boston

* B13 Boston - Spalding

* B15 Boston - Woodhall Spa

* IC5 Lincoln - Boston

* G61 Boston - Fishtoft

* K58 Boston - Kirton

* K59 Boston - Spalding

* Spalding Town IT2

* A6 Horncastle - Boston

* A8 Horncastle - Horncastle