Burst water main causes busy road near Sleaford to collapse

Roadworks are ongoing at Anwick on the A153 after a burst water main.

The A153 at Anwick has been partially reduced to one lane with temporary traffic signals after a burst water main yesterday (Monday).

An emergency team from Lincolnshire County Council highways initially went out to the problem where a pothole had been created by leaking water undermining the road surface.

A county council spokesman said the team then called in Anglian Water engineers to progress the repair and they are still on site.

Anglian Water engineers are on site.

He said: “Anglian Water are addressing the issue and there are traffic lights up and one lane is closed but passable.”

An Anglian Water spokesperson added: “Following reports of a burst water main on the A153 near Anwick yesterday we can confirm that our teams are onsite fixing the pipe.

“We expect the repair to be completed by tomorrow after which the team will be reinstating the road surface which was damaged due to the burst. Traffic lights are in place which we hope to have removed by the end of the week.