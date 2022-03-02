The roof of the double decker left in the road beneath Ancaster railway bridge this morning. Photo: Ancaster Parish Council.

According to Lincolnshire Police, who attended the incident, it happened just after 9am when a double decker bus got stuck at the railway bridge on Ermine Street.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There were no reports of injuries as no-one had been on the top deck at the time.

The road was blocked while the debris from the roof was removed but recovery teams were said to be quickly on hand to clear debris before midday and reopen the road after a check of the bridge by Network Rail engineers to inspect the safety of the bridge for trains to pass over.