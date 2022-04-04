CallConnect buses team up with Poacher Line trains

CallConnect bus. EMN-160318-101301001

The Grantham to Skegness Poacher Line Community Rail Partnership (CRP) has launched Poacher PLUS, designed to encourage a shift from car usage and get people back onto public transport.

There has been a long-standing issue regarding getting to and from local rail stations, especially from rural areas.

From Monday, anyone connecting to and from the Poacher Line stations will be able to make a CallConnect bus journey for £1 each way (if using a valid train ticket), enabling many more people to access the railway.

Bookings can be made by calling 0345 234 3344 or online at: lincsbus.info/callconnect

For more details go to poacherline.org.uk/poacherplus.

Jo Andrews, community rail officer for the Poacher Line said: “It will open up the service to those who had previously thought they could not use the railway because they lived in rural or isolated areas. With this offer we hope to encourage people to return to our public transport network.

“The railway is a safe, sustainable and easy travel option and with the price of fuel ever increasing, and the climate crisis we are currently seeing, these initiatives are more important than ever.”