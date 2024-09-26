Cause given for level crossing fault in Boston that led to hours of disruption for motorists

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A cause has been given for a level crossing fault in Boston yesterday (Wednesday, September 25) that led to hours of disruption for motorists.

Shortly after 3pm yesterday, a level crossing barrier in Sleaford Road, near Asda, failed to open.

The issue led to lengthy tailbacks in the town, with it coming just before schools finished for the day.

It was not until just before 6.30pm that the fault was repaired, allowing traffic to flow freely again.

Today, a spokesman for Network Rail said the issue was caused by a bend in the barrier, meaning it was unable to rise.

However, they added, it is not known how the barrier came to be bent, and an investigation is under way to establish how.