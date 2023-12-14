Register
Cement mixer rolls off road near Anwick

Traffic was disrupted on Tuesday after a cement mixer lorry overturned on the A153 near Anwick.
By Andy Hubbert
Published 14th Dec 2023, 10:40 GMT
The cement mixer lorry rolled off the road on Tuesday.

The incident is reported to have happened between Anwick and North Kyme at about 9.42am.A police spokesman said there were no other vehicles involved apart from the blue Volvo cement mixer which went off the road and rolled.

No one was seriously injured.

The road was initially allowed to stay open but was closed in the afternoon to allow for recovery of the toppled vehicle.