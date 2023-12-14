Cement mixer rolls off road near Anwick
Traffic was disrupted on Tuesday after a cement mixer lorry overturned on the A153 near Anwick.
The incident is reported to have happened between Anwick and North Kyme at about 9.42am.A police spokesman said there were no other vehicles involved apart from the blue Volvo cement mixer which went off the road and rolled.
No one was seriously injured.
The road was initially allowed to stay open but was closed in the afternoon to allow for recovery of the toppled vehicle.