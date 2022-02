Emergency services are at the scene

According to AA traffic news, the collsion involved two vans between Byard’s Leap and the turn off for Leadenham.

The A17 is now closed off between Holdingham Roundabout and the North Rauceby/Cranwell cross roads.

Drivers are being advised to avoid the area and follow diversions,