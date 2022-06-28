Council says bypass, a link road and dual-carriage on A17 would make Sleaford traffic faster and safer

NKDC's new strategy would see more of the A17 dualled beyond the stretch around Sleaford.

The council unveiled the draft transport strategy to improve transport around the town over the next decade at its latest executive board meeting.

Among short term goals are several major works which could be explored and potentially bring huge changes to the road network, but they would need feasibility studies before they would be formally adopted.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A southern bypass around Sleaford is one of the major ideas.

A feasibility study would be needed to determine whether improved journey times and congestion would be worth the cost and environmental impact.

There is also the suggestion of turning the A17 within the strategy area into a dual-carriageaway.

The report says that the single carriageway portion is liable to congestion, which slows business and infuriates drivers.

The single lane portion of the A17 is also significantly more dangerous than the double lane areas, with six fatal accidents in the last five years.

“Statistically, drivers are three times more likely to be in a fatal or serious accident on a single carriageway than on a dual carriageway, so dualling this road could decrease road deaths,” the report says.

The draft strategy also raises the prospect of a link road to help drivers get to the town centre, bridging East Gate to Boston Road – a project that has been mooted for many years.

“Currently for drivers, it is an 800m journey to get from Lafford Terrace on Eastgate to the Leisure Centre on Boston Road, despite these locations being 100m apart,” it says.

“Building a road and bridge between these locations could have a number of potential benefits, such as faster journey times on the proposed route and through the Town Centre, creating better access for developments close to the link, with the potential for new businesses opening.”

The report was approved by North Kesteven District Council’s Executive Board, and will be used to shape the future of travel until 2036.

Executive board member Coun Mervyn Head said: “It’s important to look at the modes of transport we use, and invest in the right ones at the right time.

“The biggest problem will be cost constraint. We would all like to see lots of things in this implemented, but it is a very big step forward.

“We should support it and hope Lincolnshire County Council will implement much of it, subject to finance being available.”

The document also lays out plans to improve Sleaford’s cycling and walking network, increase bus service reliability and enable motorists to switch to electric vehicles.

There are also hopes to improve ‘pinch point’ junctions and the location of car parking.