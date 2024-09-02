Council support Brylaine decision to change town centre bus routes to pedestrianise Strait Bargate
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Starting from Sunday 1 September the B1A/B (Fenside) and B1C/D (Woad Farm) bus routes will no longer travel through the Market Place and Strait Bargate.
These routes will now start and end in the bus station, thus ensuring that local residents have direct access to the town centre, railway station and other bus services, which is an important part of the transport service. The primary pick-up and drop-off points for the town centre will be bay 1 and 2 of the bus station and from the bus stop outside Boots, near the Market Place.
The remainder of the routes are unaffected by the change, with no alterations to fares or any other part of the travel experience for users. Starting from Monday 2 September more service levels have also been added to the following Brylaine services:
- B3/ B3X: Boston - Spalding/Springfields
- B4: Boston - Spilsby
- B7/X: Boston - Skegness
- B9: Boston - Spalding via Alban Retail Park, Swineshead and Donington.
These changes will also help the services involved to reduce the travel time and the amount of traffic they encounter on their journey.
Marrianne Garbutt, Director of Brylaine, said: "We fully understand this is a big change, and we hope that our passengers across Boston know that we are doing it for the greater good and not to inconvenience them, and we very much hope for their continued support and use of the service.
"Brylaine will be working with Boston Borough Council and Lincolnshire County Council over the coming months to deliver some much-needed improvements to the Bus Station and Market Place areas, as well as the planned works around the Rosegarth Square project, which will redefine the walkway between the station and the town centre into a beautiful, inviting space.
"We want to be part of the solution, not the problem, and to support the development of the town centre itself. We want nothing more than to see the town centre regenerate through events, expanded and specialist markets and a vibrant environment of street cafes, restaurants, entertainers, music and art and quality, independent shops. We hope that this change will help in some way to make that possible."
Councillor Anne Dorrian, leader of Boston Borough Council, said: "I am delighted that Brylaine have supported our ambitions for the town and I am confident that this will help to make a real difference to the experience of shopping in Boston town centre.
"Making this area properly pedestrianised is a key initiative in our plans for the town centre, and opens the door to a variety of new opportunities, such as allowing more street, market and shopfront activities.
"Public transport remains vital to our communities because we know it provides a lifeline to so many of our residents, and we are thankful to Marrianne and everyone at Brylaine for the passion they have shown for the overall success of the borough and the prosperity of the town centre.
Timetables and more details on Brylaine's bus services in Boston can be viewed at www.brylaine.co.uk. If any passengers have concerns about their pick-up and drop off points within the town centre, they can contact Brylaine on 01205 364087 or email [email protected].
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.