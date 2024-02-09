Council to spend half a million to fix road breaking up under heavy traffic near Byards Leap

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The B6403 High Dyke between Byards Leap and Ancaster is to undergo structural repairs in the second half of February as the edges of the road have been giving away

Karen Cassar, assistant director for highways, said: “These £500,000 improvement works will mean a much better experience for those who use the road.

“Essentially, what has happened on the road is that the outer edge has been bearing the brunt of heavy vehicles like HGVs and this has caused the outside edges to deteriorate.

Highways engineers are to repair the edges of the B6403 High Dike south of Byards Leap. Photo: Google

“Our crew will be taking away the outer two metres of the road on each side then rebuilding that to take care of the issues and improve the road overall.”

The works will be carried out on the B6403 from the junction with the A17 to a location approximately 1,900m south of the A17 (close to Ermine Street farm).

They will begin on Monday, February 19 with a planned end date of Thursday, March 7, subject to suitable weather. Work on site will happen from 7.30am to 5pm.

The road will have to be closed for the duration of the works with a signed diversion route via the A17, A15, and A153 to the B6403.

Ms Cassar added: “Because of the nature of the works that are happening, we will have to use a full road closure for the safety of road users and the crew on-site.

“It’s unavoidable, and there will be some natural disruption while the works are happening, but we will be doing everything we can to get the programme completed as quickly as possible.