The Skirth Bridge on the Witham Bank road between Tattershall Bridge and Kirkstead Bridge. Photo: Google

The Walcott Bank structure needs £150,000 of essential waterproofing works where the minor Witham Bank road alongside the Witham crosses the Skirth at Walcott Dales, between Tattershall Bridge and Kirkstead Bridge, north of the A153.

Coun Richard Davies, executive member for highways, said: “This programme of works will include carrying out vital re-waterproofing to the bridge deck, which will prevent premature failure of the concrete elements of the bridge.

“Our expert crew will also carry out concrete repairs on the existing structure and build new features that will further enhance the safety of the public.”

The diversion route via Billinghay, Walcott and Thorpe Tilney. (LCC)

The works will begin on Monday, February 12 and have a planned end date of Friday, April 12, subject to suitable weather.

The road will be closed for the duration of the works and the signed diversion route will be via: Walcott Bank, Thorpe Tilney Drove, B1189 High Street, Walcott Road, A153 Tattershall Bridge Road and vice versa.

Coun Davies added: “The works will cost around £150,000 to complete, and we will do our very best to keep disruption to a minimum.

“Once complete, this essential work will lengthen the life of the bridge and keep it an important part of the local roads network.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone effected for their patience and understanding whilst we get this programme in place.”