Councillor calls for junction improvement on A46 at Caistor Top

Andy Hubbert
By Andy Hubbert

News Editor

Published 5th Jun 2025, 20:09 BST
Updated 5th Jun 2025, 20:23 BST
Howard Priestley is hoping the A46 Caistor Top junction could be improved.Howard Priestley is hoping the A46 Caistor Top junction could be improved.
Howard Priestley is hoping the A46 Caistor Top junction could be improved.
A parish councillor has launched an online petition to get improvement works done to make a busy junction safer.

Howard Priestley is calling for the junction on the A46 at Caistor Top to be converted into a roundabout and his Change.org petition has already garnered nearly 200 signatures.

He said: “It is a petition motivated for the safety of Lincolnshire residents and all passing traffic, on the notoriously dangerous stretch of the A46 passing Caistor.2

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He hopes to gain real recognition, for improved safety for local communities and through traffic.

Mr Priestley said: “Caistor is an historic town, steeped in history with roots going back to being a Roman settlement.

“The problem is that there is such a high level of varied traffic these days (and it's only going to get worse). This includes a fuel tanker route, industrial, agricultural, tourist and school traffic along with through traffic where three major routes interject, each approach being deterred by limited visibility, with fading road markings.”

At the time of starting this petition, he said they had two accidents in one weekend alone, plus near misses.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“As a local resident, parish councillor, motorcycle enthusiast, parent, I feel compelled to act for the good of safety on this notoriously dangerous stretch of the A46.”

He appealed to people to sign the petition and help support his cause, and see if something can be done.”

You can find the petition at https://www.change.org/p/roundabout-for-dangerous-a46-junction-caistor-top-uk

Related topics:Lincolnshire

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice