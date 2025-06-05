Councillor calls for junction improvement on A46 at Caistor Top

Howard Priestley is hoping the A46 Caistor Top junction could be improved.

A parish councillor has launched an online petition to get improvement works done to make a busy junction safer.

Howard Priestley is calling for the junction on the A46 at Caistor Top to be converted into a roundabout and his Change.org petition has already garnered nearly 200 signatures.

He said: “It is a petition motivated for the safety of Lincolnshire residents and all passing traffic, on the notoriously dangerous stretch of the A46 passing Caistor.2

He hopes to gain real recognition, for improved safety for local communities and through traffic.

Mr Priestley said: “Caistor is an historic town, steeped in history with roots going back to being a Roman settlement.

“The problem is that there is such a high level of varied traffic these days (and it's only going to get worse). This includes a fuel tanker route, industrial, agricultural, tourist and school traffic along with through traffic where three major routes interject, each approach being deterred by limited visibility, with fading road markings.”

At the time of starting this petition, he said they had two accidents in one weekend alone, plus near misses.

“As a local resident, parish councillor, motorcycle enthusiast, parent, I feel compelled to act for the good of safety on this notoriously dangerous stretch of the A46.”

He appealed to people to sign the petition and help support his cause, and see if something can be done.”

You can find the petition at https://www.change.org/p/roundabout-for-dangerous-a46-junction-caistor-top-uk