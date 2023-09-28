Lincolnshire County Council is considering changing the speed limit from 60mph to 40mph on a stretch of the A15, between Sleaford and Lincoln.

The A15 near Harmston. Photo: Google

The proposal, set to be discussed by the Planning and Regulation Committee next week, follows 27 reported injury accidents over the past five years on this specific section of the A15 between Harmston crossroads and Green Man Road south of Waddington and Lincoln.

The decision to review the speed limit was also influenced by the Lincolnshire Road Safety Partnership’s request for an area assessment.

Speed surveys conducted in the region showed that the average speed of traffic in various locations ranged from 42-45mph.

“It is anticipated that road safety along this section of the A15 will improve should this new speed limit be introduced,” stated the report before the committee.

Lincoln MP Karl McCartney expressed his support, saying: “I greatly welcome this sensible proposal put forward by the County Council. It combines the need to increase safety in a way that will still keep the traffic moving.”

Community feedback has been varied. Readers revealed a blend of concern, hope, and a call for constructive solutions.

Aaron Howe fully supported the limit: “The mean speed is shown in page 14 of the report as being between 42 and 45mph already, which is far too fast and goes to show a huge proportion are currently driving at or well above the current 60mph limit.

“I’d probably go further and make it 30mph. Traffic lights and roundabouts are cost prohibitive. Despite the contrary opinions, the reality is that speed kills!

“You can argue it doesn’t ’til the cows come home, but reduce the speed, reduce the collisions and, those that do occur, their severity.”

However, Mat Argent highlighted that the road did not pass through any residential areas.

“40mph could be justified (at a push), but the truth is that most of the collisions on this section of road occur around and close to the junctions, because of the sheer volume of traffic on the roads, and as a result of drivers not taking due care and attention,” he said.

Seb Truswell, a former resident near the junction, believed that driver education and police patrols would be more effective.

Many residents emphasised driver responsibility. Lynn Bourne commented: “Maybe if people concentrated more on what they were doing there wouldn’t be so many accidents. People are so impatient and don’t read the road.

“As a motorcyclist (as well as a car driver) who goes out most days on two wheels, there isn’t a day that goes by without someone pulling out or randomly doing U-turns in front of you.”

Lisa Taylor added: “There’s more traffic due to more houses being built, which is never fully taken into consideration, plus then there’s the drivers who take a chance and pull out.

“Slowing the traffic will not stop people from pulling out when it’s not safe to do so. Traffic lights would be the best option.”

Discussions also touched on traffic lights at the Metheringham junction, the use of AI for speed enforcement, and junction improvements.

Paul Elkins, a daily commuter on the road, said, “Reducing the speed limit, as has already been done around Leasingham prior to the Holdingham roundabout, will have little to zero impact on the issues with regard to the increased traffic at these intersections,” he said.

