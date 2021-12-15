County council letter to Transport Secretary warns of impending roads fund crisis: “The situation could soon spiral out of control”

Lincolnshire County Council want the government to reinstate the £12m it cut from Lincolnshire’s road maintenance grant in February, so it can repair the roads.

The letter was sent in hopes of having the 25 per cent roads maintenance grant cut from 2021/22 reversed.

In the letter, Coun Martin Hill, leader of Lincolnshire County Council, sets out an urgent demand for the return of the much-needed millions after a motion was passed by the council to launch a funding campaign.

In the communication with Grant Shapps, the Secretary of State for Transport, Coun Hill warns that: “We have 660 miles of roads that are almost unusable and could very quickly become unsafe because we cannot afford to sufficiently maintain them.”

Coun Hill also writes: “Having £12 million less to spend on our highways means we’d be filling 24,000 fewer potholes and rebuilding 37 fewer miles of carriageway in desperate need of repair each year.

“Unless this funding shortfall is rectified, the situation could soon spiral out of control and require even more spending in future.

“You have the power to introduce a fairer way of sharing out the available highways funding, ensuring that areas like Lincolnshire are no longer left behind. Otherwise, reinstate the 25 per cent reduction.

“At some point, something has got to give.”

The broadside by the Conservative-led council comes after Prime Minister Boris Johnson faced a backbench rebellion of 90 MPs over his plans to introduce Covid passports for larger venues and nightclubs.