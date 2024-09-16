Criticism made of long waits at level crossings in Boston due to freight trains

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Criticism has been made of the length of time traffic and pedestrians have to wait at level crossings in Boston due to long, slow-moving freight trains.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

John Storry, of Boston, has spoken out against the delays (which can be as long as 20 minutes), particularly in terms of the impact they could have on the emergency services dealing with incidents.

“I do sincerely believe unless something is done about this there is a serious possibility that someone in an emergency ambulance will die of a heart attack because the ambulance is stopped from getting to the hospital,” Mr Storry said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The freight trains in question are travelling to and from the docks, with rolled steel for the rail industry being the cargo.

A freight train covers the Sleaford Road level crossing.

About three times a week, there is one at about 3pm and another at about 8pm.

To complete the journey, the long, slow-moving trains will cross Broadfield Lane, either from the docks or out of town, and then block the Sleaford Road level crossing as it changes lines. The barrier at Broadfield Lane stays down until the train has passed it for a second time.

Further waits are also possible due to passenger trains making journeys at the same time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Storry, 90, a former member of Boston Borough Council, said the operation by the freight trains brings the area to a ‘standstill’.

John said he felt it showed a lack of consideration to Boston in general, saying he regarded the operation as ‘two fingers being stuck up in the air by the rail people at the town centre’. He suggested a shorter train as one possible solution.

“If the train itself was half its size, there would not be a problem,” he said. “Why do they need to have it so massively, massively long?”

A spokesman for Network Rail said: “Safety is our number one priority and level crossings are ultimately there to keep road users and pedestrians safe from moving trains. We appreciate this can sometimes be frustrating if the barriers are down for a long time, but this is always to keep people protected.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As Broadfield Lane and Sleaford Road level crossings serve Boston docks, barriers can be down for extended periods when both passenger and freight services are passing at similar times. As they run to a specific timetable, the emergency services know to avoid this route if in the area. We thank people for their understanding while we carefully balance the safe running of the railway and the needs of level crossing users.”

They gave the barrier down time as ‘approximately 20 minutes’ and added: “With the current technology and the need to move material to and from the docks, unfortunately there is very little prospect of anything changing.”

They said the Broadfield Lane barriers remain down even when the train has passed by the first time as it continues to affect the signal.

A spokesman for East Midlands Ambulance Service said: “We have well-rehearsed plans for the crossing as it is treated like any other road closure and diversion. This allows our crews to continue to respond to our patients as quickly as possible.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesman for Lincolnshire Police said: “Should we get stuck at some barriers when deploying to an urgent incident, the Force Control Room is updated so they are aware their arrival may be delayed. This then means we can identify if any other officers can be deployed and if the caller needs updating. There may also be the option of travelling round the level crossing dependent on their locations.”

A spokesman for Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue said: “There are a number of locations in the county we’re aware of, where rail crossings or road restrictions can sometimes cause delays. We do consider these when deploying fire appliances to incidents. In the case of this crossing in Boston, there are other routes that the appliance can take, and it’s highly likely we would have other resources travelling from the other side of the level crossing to any incidents that involved any risk to life or property, to mitigate any delays.

“If a fire appliance is delayed at a level crossing, or for any other reason, our control room will be notified so that other crews at an incident are aware of their delay, and if required another fire crew will be mobilised.”

The Port of Boston was approached for a comment.