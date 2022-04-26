Date change for pedestrian crossing refurbishment set for John Adams Way in Boston

The pedestrian crossing on John Adams Way set to be upgraded. Photo: Google Streetview.

With current pedestrian signal equipment at John Adams Way near Spain Lane coming to the end of its operational life, the county council is going to carry out an upgrade on the crossing to be more environmentally friendly, using extra-low voltage equipment which reduces the carbon footprint of the crossing due to reduced power consumption.

The works were due to begin on May 16 and be completed by June 24. However, a delay on another set of works that has had a knock-on effect with the crossing refurbishment.

Instead, the dates for this job have moved by a week. Toucan works are now going to start on May 24 and are due to be completed on July 7. All aspects of the refurbishment programme remain the same, say highways officials.

There will be lane closures to traffic in place during the scheme to keep road users and site workers safe. Pedestrians will be directed to the John Adams Way / South Square junction.

Coun Richard Davies, executive member for highways, said: “As this equipment is coming to the natural end of its operational life, we are taking the opportunity to make the changes that will ensure the safety of pedestrians whilst also being better for the environment.

“Inevitably, these works will cause some minor disruption whilst the changes are made but in the end the crossing will be improved by the work that is being done.