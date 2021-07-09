Dates for repair work to A15 Cranwell junction brought forward

Potholes on the A15. EMN-210624-171823001

The on-going emergency repairs to the A15, which has seen its surface become littered with potholes during the winter and spring, will now start on Monday July 19 and last for up to three and a half weeks.

A series of night-time road closures will be in place during these dates, between 7pm to 6am, Monday to Friday.

The diversion route for A15 traffic will be via A17 / A607 / B1178, and vice versa.

The diversion for B1429 traffic and those wanting to access the village will be via the A17.

Coun Richard Davies executive member for highways, said: “Our emergency repairs to the A15 are going well and are on track to be finished by mid-August.

“Since starting in April, we’ve already rebuilt the A15 from Green Man Road to Gorse Hill Lane, and from Slate House Farm to Brauncewell quarry. And now, we’re working on replacing the section between Gorse Hill Lane to Slate House Farm.

“The final phase of these works will be excavating and rebuilding the A15/B1429 junction near Cranwell starting in late July.

“Once work is completed there, we’ll be fully finished on-site meaning residents and commuters can expect smoother journeys and no disruption on this busy stretch of road.

“In the meantime, I want to thank everyone affected by these works for continuing to bear with us.”